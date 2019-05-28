Local News

No one hurt after shots fired

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 05:00 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:07 AM CDT

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- No one was hurt after shots were fired Tuesday morning.

Police say it happened in the 1200 block of North Clinton Street. They got the call around 2 a.m. Officers say a car was driving down the road when it was hit by three bullets. They are still looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected