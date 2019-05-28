No one hurt after shots fired
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- No one was hurt after shots were fired Tuesday morning.
Police say it happened in the 1200 block of North Clinton Street. They got the call around 2 a.m. Officers say a car was driving down the road when it was hit by three bullets. They are still looking for a suspect.
