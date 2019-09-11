No one hurt after mobile home fire

TOLONO, Ill (WCIA)–No one is hurt after a mobile home fire Tuesday. It happened just after 5:30 pm, in The Oaks Mobile Home Park off of Route 45 in Tolono.

The fire department was called for a fire in one of the bedrooms. Everyone inside was able to get out.

Officials say there is smoke and water damage and very little fire damage. The fire department says, working a fire in a mobile home is a little more difficult than other homes.

“Mobile homes are a little more confined than a residential home so you’ve got a little less room to work with. And sometimes they can catch fire a little bit quicker because of the material they’re made out of. But thankfully we were able to get a pretty good stop on it and minimal damage,” Chris Humer says.

Savoy and Pesotum Fire Protection Districts responded also.