No one hurt after house fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Charleston firefighters put out a early morning house fire Thursday.

A press release from the Charleston Fire Department said crews responded at 12:16 a.m. to the fire at Garfield Avenue and 11th Street.

When they got there, firefighters found smoke and a small amount of fire in the living room of the home. The release adds it was a single-family residence that was under renovation.

Crews says the fire was extinguished and the structure was left with only minor damage.

“No one was living in the home at the time of the fire, but there was evidence of squatters,” the release says. Additionally, no injuries were reported.

Crews remained on scene until about 3 a.m., the release says. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Charleston Police assisted at the scene.