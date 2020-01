DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a report of shots fired. It happened about 2:20 pm, Wednesday, in the 1100-block of Harmon Street.

Authorities say a home was struck by gunfire but no one inside was hurt. No suspect description nor further information was available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police or Crime Stoppers.

Vermilion County Crime Stoppers

(217) 446 – TIPS

Danville Police Department

(217) 431 – 2250