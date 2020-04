NATIONAL (AP) -- The documentary looking at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is set for release nearly two months sooner than expected with no sports to air due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN and Netflix announced Tuesday the 10-part documentary series called The Last Dance will air next month in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes each night, airing back-to-back at 9 and 10 pm Eastern.