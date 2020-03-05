No injuries, but homes struck when shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Multiple homes sustained property damage during a shots fired event Wednesday night. Police responded to the area of Joanna & Honeysuckle, in the Garden Hills neighborhood, about 9 pm.

No one was hurt and police are not currently releasing any suspect information. It’s unclear if the homes were targeted. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com