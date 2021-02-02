No fans in the stands at these high school games

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Urbana School Districts will not allow spectators to attend games in the gym, despite State Public Health saying that up to 50 people can gather to watch.

The Champaign School District issued an official statement that said, “While Unit 4 Schools would love to provide an in-person experience for spectators, there are many moving parts to ensure a safe and healthy season for our student-athletes. With a compacted season in place, it is imperative that we do as much as possible to protect them, especially with contact tracing. Both Central and Centennial High Schools will offer live-streamed games. In addition, our staff will revisit the current plan in a few weeks to review whether any adjustments are needed.”

Many friends and family members are left feeling frustrated and disappointed that they won’t get to be a part of the excitement this season. Kevin Cobb’s son plays on the Centennial High School basketball team. He said, “My kid’s never been to a game and looked up and I’m not there.”

There are several schools in the area that are allowing up to two fans per player to attend games. Parents in the Champaign-Urbana School Districts want to try a similar approach, saying their school gyms provide more than enough room for everyone to be safe and socially distanced.

The school districts did say that they will revisit this plan in a few weeks and make adjustments if need be. families are hopeful that they’ll get to see the games in-person.