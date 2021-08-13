No cases from Champaign County connected to Lollapalooza

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials were concerned about the spread of COVID at Lollapalooza, but they say it wasn’t a super0spreader event.

203 cases were linked to the Chicago event but none were from Champaign County.

There were about 385,000 people there.

Champaign Urbana Public Health Officials had encouraged people who went to get tested.

They say vaccination and negative COVID test requirements probably helped.

“Anytime anything’s outdoors, it is much much safer and if you’re outdoors, and you’re vaccinated, you know, that’s even better,” said Julie Pryde, the administrator for CUPHD.

Health officials say in response to the festival, they will soon release guidance about community events.