CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illini Basketball is preparing to take on Mizzou Thursday night in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights game.

The stands will be have a little less pep though, as both the University of Illinois band and cheerleaders will not be there due to the winter weather across the Midwest.

Spencer Walden, a senior in the band, said he’s glad safety is coming first but was looking forward to performing.

“It’s a bummer whenever you can’t go and support the team,” Walden said. “It’s really exciting to watch this team. There’s nothing like Braggin’ Rights, I don’t think in the country. From the perspective of band, cheer, or a fan in general, just the environment that it has. I went a lot as a kid.”

He said you can notice the difference in energy without the band in the stands.

Mizzou’s band won’t be making the trip either.

The Marching Illini will leave for Florida next week to play at the ReliaQuest Bowl Game, where the Illini football team takes on Mississippi State in Tampa on Jan. 2.