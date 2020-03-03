NJCAA back at DACC

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A nearly 30-year old tradition continues this month. Danville Area Community College and the city are hosting the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament for the 27th year.

Pairings are not yet available, but the top 8 teams will be seeded by the Division II Men’s Basketball Committee via teleconference once all district champions are determined. The remaining 8 teams will be placed on the bracket by blind draw.

Each college will play a minimum of two games. Teams playing more than two will determine 1st – 8th places. It’s the 34th year of the tournament.

NJCAA Tournament

March 17-21, 2020

DACC Mary Miller Complex

Tickets only available at the door:

$50.00 tournament pass (good for all games)

$10.00 each session: morning, afternoon or evening

$4.00 DACC students and senior citizens (all sessions)

Children 6 or under FREE all games

Tuesday, March 17

Morning: 9 am, 11 am

Afternoon: 1 pm, 3 pm

Evening: 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm

Wednesday, March 18

Morning/Afternoon: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Evening: 6 pm, 8 pm

Thursday, March 19

Morning/Afternoon: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Evening: 6 pm, 8 pm

Friday, March 20

Morning: 9 am, 11 am

Afternoon: 1 pm, 3 pm

Evening: 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm

Saturday, March 21

Afternoon: Noon, 2 pm

Evening: 5:30 pm, 7:30 pm