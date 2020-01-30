NIU does away with standardized test scores for admission

DEKALB, Ill. (WCIA) — Northern Illinois University is doing away with standardized test scores for general admission and merit scholarship decisions. Students applying for fall 2021 get to take advantage of the new policy.

Any high school graduate who applies to NIU with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above will be guaranteed admission. The new “test-blind” policy is the first of its kind for an Illinois institution.

National higher education studies and NIU’s own data show a student’s high school GPA is a better indicator of future academic success than performance on ACT or SAT tests.







“This new policy comes from our deep commitment to making a college education both accessible and equitable for a broad and diverse student population,” NIU President Lisa Freeman said. “It reflects our efforts campus-wide to eliminate unnecessary and biased barriers throughout a student’s educational path.”

“Once we know a high school student’s GPA, one standardized test score is irrelevant,” said NIU Executive Vice President and Provost Beth Ingram, Ph.D. “The new policy will allow more students to take advantage of the life-changing educational opportunities we provide. We believe that this will encourage good students to focus on getting the most out of their high school classes.”

Applicants with a GPA below 3.0 will be considered based on a broad spectrum of factors including academic preparation and performance, motivation, resilience and resourcefulness.





Sol Jensen, vice president for Enrollment Management, Marketing and Communications said, “The new practices aim to empower disadvantaged students without the means or resources to prepare for tests, and they reflect well-documented findings that standardized test scores often are more reflective of a student’s socioeconomic background than their academic abilities.”

Research shows the costs and inaccessibility of test preparation resources and courses often inhibit minority and low-income students, as well as students with disabilities.