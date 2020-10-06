Nine-year-old donates birthday money to fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The idea?

Improve police-child relationships, one juice box at a time.

That was what drove the Springfield Police Department to kick off a juice box fundraiser earlier this summer.

Recently, one nine-year-old girl decided that she would help that mission out as well.

Nevaeh, the daughter of residents Kristin and Jen Wanless, put her birthday money toward making a donation that would further the cause: She purchased 16 cartons, meaning her money went toward 160 individual juice boxes.

She’s seen in the photo above posing with Springfield Police Officer Sullivan.

