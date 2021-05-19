Nighttime closures along I-74 resume Wednesday night

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nighttime closures on I-74 at Mattis Avenue are resuming starting Wednesday night.

In a news release, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) officials said the closures would affect one direction between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The closure schedule is as follows:

May 19-20 & 24: Westbound Lanes closed

May 25-26: Eastbound lanes closed

May 27: Eastbound lanes closed if needed (for weather/other delays)

Detours will be posted. Illinois State Police will also be on scene to help during this time.

“This work is part of a larger project to rebuild the I-57/74 interchange, funded by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program,” said officials. “That construction is scheduled to begin in August.”

Drivers are urged to stay alert when driving in the area and avoid the construction zone when possible.