Nightclub turned into temporary shelter from the cold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 51 Main doubled as a shelter for anyone who needed a warm place to stay to get out of the frigid weather.

Below freezing temperatures and windchills down to -30 degrees are unbearable. Several businesses shut down because it’s dangerously cold. But the “open” sign at 51 Main stayed on throughout the night. However, it wasn’t for customers.

The manager, Adrianna Tyler, kept the doors unlocked for people who needed to get warm. She said, “It’s for anyone who doesn’t have anywhere to sleep or if someone’s furnace goes out in the middle of the night due to the temperatures. We want everyone to have somewhere warm and safe.”

Anybody who came through was welcomed with more than just a place to sleep. They gave out gloves, blankets, food, sandwiches, hot chocolate, and coffee.

When Antonio Gibson came in he sat down and they made him a meal. He said, “If it weren’t for them I wouldn’t know what to do.” He has been homeless for nine months and is grateful for any chance to get out of the cold.

51 Main stayed open throughout the night and offered to remain open even longer if the freeze warning continued.