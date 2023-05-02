CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– It’s been almost a year since Hedge POP! Park was created in Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood, soon it will be permanent.

Right now the city’s planning and development department is finalizing the strategic neighborhood action plan and an intergovernmental agreement with the park’s department.

A senior planner for the project says they are hoping to get final approval from the city council by May and start looking for bids by the end of summer.

The pop up park will have to close for construction.

Rough park sketch Provided by Lacey Rains Lowe

“So this will be here through the summer and we’ll have programming during the summer kind of like what we had last year,” said Lacey Rains Lowe. “We’ll have Mother Goose and a Fairy Tail Court is coming this summer which will be lots of fun as well as a Friday night expo.”

“It is a small area, roughly ¾ of an acre, but the landscape architects worked their magic and were able to fit the top requested features into the space,” said Rains Lowe. “It includes a basketball court, story circle (the brown semi-circular bench on the northwest side), astro-turf activity lawn in the middle, playground, fitness stations (northeast corner), picnic area and more.”

They picked this layout based off an community conversation in the summer about what people wanted in their park.

Rough draft provided by Lacey Rains Lowe

Rains Lowe says the construction will happen in phases since they will need to excavate for basins. The goal is to have everything up and running by 2025.