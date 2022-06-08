FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipend agreement to install new, automatic railroad warning devices at a crossing near Guthrie.

The crossing is located near the intersection of Illinois Route 54 and County Road 750N. It will cost an estimated $328,000 to install the new devices, with 95% being paid through the Grade Crossing Protection Fund. The Illinois Central Railroad Company, which owns the track at that crossing, will pay the remainder of the installation cost and future costs to maintain the devices.

“The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this important rail safety project to move forward, and that is good news for the community and all those traversing the crossing,” said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

The installation of these devices is expected to be complete within 12 months of the order date.