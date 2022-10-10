CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new U of I supercomputer is making it possible for research on campus to be done from anywhere. The Delta Computer is said to be 10 times more powerful than its predecessor.

Along with the processing power, experts said the computer is a huge source of artificial intelligence for people around the globe to use.

The Director of the National Center for Supercomputing Applications, William Gropp, said Delta broadens accessibility to this system. Gropp said users will be able to code faster and run several projects.

The world-wide database has a shared-memory application. He said this is beneficial to a wide range of professional research.

“We have research groups doing everything from looking at materials and astrophysics to health sciences, such as looking at better ways to detect breast cancer look at ways to develop better pharmaceutical, understand the spread of pandemics,” said Gropp.

He added that he is most proud that Delta will be easier for people with disabilities to use. He expects for the machine to be used for the next five years, similar to the lifespan of the previous blue water computer.