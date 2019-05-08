New truck stop brings business to town
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- Truckers have a new place to rest before hitting the open road.
Love's Truck Stop opened last month. There was a ribbon-cutting to welcome the new business to the community.
There's also a Hardee's Restaurant right next to it. Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe says it will not only benefit travelers, but provide tax revenue for the city.
She adds they had some issues during construction, but she's happy the business is finally up and running.
