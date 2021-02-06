New traffic signs at a deadly intersection

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new traffic signs at the intersection of Lerna Road and Old State Road near Mattoon.



The signs warn drivers in the North and South bound lanes to slow down, and for the East and West bound lanes to stop up ahead.

The Coles County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls from concerned neighbors back in 2017 after a car accident that killed a 16-year old girl. Since that crash, many others have died or been seriously injured at this intersection. The most recent death was just a few months ago.

The new warning signs were installed by the Illinois Department of Transportation to bring more attention to the crossway, but neighbors are not convinced that they will make a difference because people drive too fast and are often distracted.

However, Lerna Village President Rob Ratliff is hopeful. He said, “Anything will help, anything at all will help. If we just keep people notified that you’ve got to pay attention.”

Coles County Board member Rick Shook said there is also a petition to install rumble strips on the street ahead of the stop sign.