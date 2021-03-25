New time (and place) to get sports physicals

WHY ARE SCHOOL/SPORTS PHYSICALS IMPORTANT?

• You can catch possible health problems that can make physical activity dangerous

• Good to establish a yearly checkup routine

• If your student did not receive theirs in 2020 because of virtual schools, it’s even more important

• Builds a relationship with a provider who can know your health

• Important to discuss any concerns you have before physical exertion

WHAT DO DOCTORS AND NURSES LOOK FOR WHEN CONDUCTING A PHYSICAL?

• Assess vital signs, vision screenings and hearing screenings

• Providers also look for joint and muscle problems

• Can discuss medical history or any issues you may have noticed

• Can either sign off on necessary paperwork or provide further testing or referral to a specialist

WHAT IS THE FAMILY MEDICINE RESIDENCY CLINIC (FMRC)?

We perform annual physicals, taking care of chronic conditions, basic screenings, or simply a well-child checkup. Each are performed by family medicine resident physicians and overseen by attending family medicine physicians. Family medicine providers are trained to care for patients at all stages of life.

DOES THIS CLINIC WORK LIKE ANY OTHER CLINIC?

Yes, patients are evaluated just like they would at any other Carle office. They have residents, attending physicians, and support staff all in the clinic,

WHAT MAKES THIS A GOOD OPTION FOR SCHOOL AND SPORT PHYSICALS?

Ease of access is a huge plus for those looking for a quick appointment. Sometimes these physicals sneak up on you, and you need them done quickly before a season or school year begins. Plus, you don’t just have one physician caring for you, you get a whole team dedicated to just your health needs…and walk-in appointments are available to those who need to have a flexible schedule.

HOW CAN PEOPLE SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT?

Carle Family Medicine Residency Clinic- Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

o Located in South Clinic on the Lower Level (Purple Flower Elevators)

o Call: (217) 383-3170

o Open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

o Walk-ins welcomed each day from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Carle Family Medicine Residency Clinic- Carle BroMenn Medical Center (Normal)

o Located in Medical Office Center II

o Open 8am – 5pm Monday through Thursday, 8am – 3pm Friday

o Call (309) 268-3761