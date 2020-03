CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School board members will begin discussing the search for a new superintendent Monday night.

Susan Zola is stepping down at the end of June next year. She became superintendent in 2017, after Judy Wiegand retired.

During that transition, a team from the Illinois Association of School Boards led the search for a new superintendent.

Zola, who had been with the district for 25 years, went up against two external candidates. The school board meeting will begin at 5:30 pm.