New splash pad opens

Posted: May 26, 2019 10:33 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:20 AM CDT

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) -- Some children saw their dream playground brought to life.

A splash pad opened this weekend at Covington City Park. There are ground sprays, an overhead mister, swings and a play area. The inspiration for the project came from kids in the community.

They sketched what they wanted to see and the city park board helped make it happen. The president of the board says this was a collaboartive effort. The splash pad should stay open until Labor Day.
 

