SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Brian McReynolds was sworn in as designated Shelby County Sheriff by Shelby County Circuit Clerk Jessica Fox on Friday.

According to officers, McReynolds has over 30 years of law enforcement experience.

He was the chief of Moweaqua prior to his appointment as Undersheriff of Shelby County. Upon the retirement of Sheriff Sean McQueen, McReynolds was designated Sheriff.