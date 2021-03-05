New sensory-friendly rooms to ease anxiety of patients with autism

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A few Carle locations are about to add sensory-friendly rooms. They’re for people with autism and will make a hospital visit easier for them and their families.

The rooms will have things like bubble light tubes, games mounted on the walls, and even colorful lighting that can be projected onto the floor. These rooms were all designed with the patients in mind to help them feel less anxiety during their visit.

“It’s not necessarily just focusing on calming the patient down, but just not even putting them in a situation where there may be an issue that does need to be calmed down. Just making sure that, from start to finish, it is as smooth and calm and wonderful as the visit could be just like it is for a typical patient,” explained Carle Director of Leadership Giving Lesa Brandt.

It took a committee to plan these projects. They included parents with children who have autism, along with therapists and doctors. Construction will start next week and should finish sometime this year.

These rooms will go in at the Urbana location and the one on Curtis Road in Champaign. There’s also one being built in Olney. They’re being paid for by the Carle Center for Philanthropy.