New seats in the work at The Avon Theatre

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Avon Theatre says some new seats are on they way in.

It quietly announced on Facebook that a donor, who has not yet been named, paid for 100 new seats that will go into the main hall of the theater next month.

Skip Huston with the Avon Theatre says the seats in the main hall date back to the 1970s. There are 300 of them — he adds some are still in good condition. On the balcony, Huston says those seats date back to 1935 and are in good shape.

The Avon tells WCIA its working on future improvement to come at the theater.