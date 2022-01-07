New sculptures in Urbana park

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Park District is welcoming three new sculptures to Meadowbrook Park this winter.

Two of them are already on display along the trail in the Wandell Sculpture Garden. Executive Director Tim Bartlett says he’s always looking for new art pieces that fit the theme of the park. He describes the vibe as “man plus art plus nature.”

“Everybody has an opinion, and we think that’s the exciting part – that we have a discussion about art and community as people come to Meadowbrook Park and visit,” Bartlett said.

“Raptor” by Fisher Stolz is one of the park’s newest sculptures. He says Urbana’s sculpture garden inspired him to help open a similar one in Peoria several years ago.

“It’s a beautiful space, a natural prairie,” Stolz said. “It really seems like a perfect spot for Raptor.”