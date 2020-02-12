New sculpture planned for ALPLM

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new sculpture will honor the 16th U.S. president at his library and museum.

Beacon of Endurance will be emblazoned with some of Abraham Lincoln’s most inspiring and striking quotes. At night, the beacon will project words onto the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s east wall.

The specific word choice has not been made. An advisory panel will work with library officials and the sculptor to decide. The public will also have a chance to share ideas through social media.

The obelisk will stand 24′ 10″ and be slightly tilted “to suggest human and constitutional traumas and vulnerabilities.” The $223,000 project is made possible by the Illinois Capital Development Board’s Art-in-Architecture program.

