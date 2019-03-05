New roof for a museum

RANTOUL, Ill (WCIA)--A city museum is better prepared to preserve history.

With a little help, the Rantoul Historical Society and Museum was able to have a new roof put on it's building.

The money comes from specialty license plates.

The cash was not being used.

State senator Scott Bennett and the secretary of state office made the money available and the timing couldn't have been better.

When the Chanute air museum closed in 2015.

One of its exhibits found a new home in a Presbyterian church built in the 1950s, with an old building comes some problems.

"When we acquired the building we realized it needed a new roof," Jim Cheek.

When they learned about the problem, the historical society started fundraising.

But lucky for them, state money became available and just in time.

"If we hadn't received that grant we would probably be another two to three years," Cheek.

The grant was just over $45,000.When people buy airforce license plates in Illinois, part of that money is put into a fund for air force museums.

Jim Cheek is the president of the Rantoul historical society and museum, he says this new roof is a blessing.

"We have a brand new roof on our history now, we don't have to worry about it getting wet.

"Now people will be able to enjoy what they have to offer.

"It's wonderful because you know a lot of the historical stuff gets put away on boxes and put in rooms and no one ever does anything with it," Paula Hopkins.





