New recruits prepare for training

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Monday was the first step for dozens of cadets across the state to becoming firefighters.

It's day one for the newest class at the Illinois Fire Service Institute. 39-cadets are enrolled; one of the largest classes ever.

During the first several hours, they learned how to put on the equipment and how it works.

The battalion chief says the training will be vigorous. Monday afternoon, they were scheduled to experience their first live burn.

