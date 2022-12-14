CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is coming to you if you need help with your energy bills.

The Champaign Regional Planning Commission is showing off its new outreach truck to help underserved communities in Champaign County.

It includes four workstations, computers and a sound system. The commission’s chief executive officer Dalitso Sulamoyo said the truck is a great way to meet people where they are, especially those still struggling from the pandemic.

“One of the things we have learned from the pandemic is the need for us to be multifaceted in our efforts to reach our community for the services we have to offer,” said Sulamoyo. “We’re looking forward to serving our community through this added capacity.”

If all goes well, the planning commission will add more vehicles to help people in need.