SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new professional licensing system is coming to Illinois, thanks to a recent state law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

IDPFR will get a new licensing system because of the law, after many advocates called the old system outdated to the point it interfered with several industries. More than a million workers in the state require a license or registration.

“This new law will move us one step closer to streamlining the state’s licensure process to help connect residents with good jobs and alleviate workforce shortages across our communities,” Senator Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs), who sponsored the bill in the Senate, said. “By providing IDFPR with this support, we will help promote an effective and streamlined licensure process for all Illinoisans.”

Starting on Friday, when Pritzker signed the bill into law, the agency has 90 days to solicit vendors and pick a new licensing system from the proposals. After the time is up, the state agency will have another 90 days to implement the new software onto the agency’s website.

“This process – the result of a collaborative efforts between IDFPR, lawmakers, and stakeholders – will ensure we set the gold standard nationally for professional licensing here in Illinois,” IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto Jr. said. “We are eager and prepared to take these steps in securing the solution the hardworking people across the Land of Lincoln deserve.”

The law also requires IDFPR to extend expiration dates for licenses in some industries where there is a great need or would avoid hardships for workers in necessary fields.