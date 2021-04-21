New principal selected for Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School District #116 has found a new high school principle.

It announced Tuesday that Taren Nance will be taking over the vacancy at Urbana High School.

A statement from the district says Mr. Nance is a community-centered school leader who has established life-long relationships with students, faculty, parents, and community stakeholders in Maryland.

“Nance’s service-leadership style has led to school-wide positive transformations as he has served multiple years as an assistant principal at the elementary, middle, and high school levels for school districts on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and currently at Baden Academy Charter School,” says the release.

His administrative and service-leadership skills make up the core components for Nance, the district says, in addition to his motto, “Leading With Love.”

The district adds he provides mentorship, guidance, and leadership to all of the students and staff members he serves.

“He believes that serving others while leading with love is the key to developing a school and community that reflects America’s objective — equality for all mankind,” says the release. “It is achieving America’s objective that continues to drive Mr. Nance’s hunger, passion, and determination to empower the students at Urbana High School to achieve academic, behavioral, and socio-emotional excellence.”