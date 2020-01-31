New policy not yet affecting standardized testing

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Starting in Fall 2020, Northern Illinois University is instituting a ‘test-blind’ policy, which means they are not having students include their scores on applications.

High school juniors are still going to be required to take standardized tests, but NIU is now one of three Illinois universities not looking at test scores. Anyone with a GPA over 3.0 will be automatically accepted. Those under that threshold can still get in, but they still will not have to share test scores. Some in the educational process think this is just the start.

“It’s kind of silly when you’re gonna look at students and judge how they’re doing on one test, on one day,” says Charleston High School Principal Trevor Doughty. “It’s the only time you’re gonna do this all year long, we’re gonna give you this test. Well what if a student doesn’t fell well that day? What if they have an off day like we all have days from time to time?”

Some college students expressed similar thoughts. College freshman Jada Purham has test taking anxiety and thinks more schools should adopt the policy.

“People could not be good academically, but they could be good at something else,” says Purham. “It has nothing to do with that at all, and they’ll still be successful.”

Illinois requires the SAT be given to every high school junior on the same day. With no wiggle room on the when, where, or how, Doughty hopes changes could be coming.

“The state-mandated testing is still state-mandated testing,” says Doughty. “Then it comes from the federal government requiring that too. In my view, being in education for 37 years, it’d be great if the state and federal government would get out of the way and let local schools do what they do best.”

The “test-blind” policy extends to honors programs and scholarships at NIU as well. Those will be given based on GPA.

Western Illinois and Southern Illinois are the other schools in the state with a similar policy.