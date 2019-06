TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The city is getting a new police chief. Dwayne Wheeler will be taking over for Brian Hile. The city council unanimously approved Wheeler this week.

Wheeler is the current Kincaid police chief, and has served the community for four and a half years. His last day there is Friday, June 28th, and he will be sworn in as Taylorville’s police chief on Monday, July 1st.