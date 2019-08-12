New playground for preschool kids

TUSCOLA, Ill (WCIA)– Kids at one elementary school will have a new playground to enjoy this school year.

Pre-schoolers at North Ward Elementary in Tuscola were given the new equipment as a gift from the Kiwanis Club of Tuscola. Today at a ribbon-cutting, members stood back and admired their hard work as little ones got to play on it for the first time.

They say they’re just upholding their mission of helping the children.

“They didn’t have a place for anything to climb on. They had to take them around to the big kid playground and that wasn’t safe. We put five inches of rubber mulch down so way if they fall they can’t get hurt,” David Moran explains.

The project cost around $18,000 and was paid with donations from the community. Another $2,000 was donated in materials and equipment.