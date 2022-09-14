PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Fewer students are performing in Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s choral program, so leaders are proposing a new plan where singers can showcase their talents.

The last choral program director presented a plan to replace show choir with musicals. Superintendent Cliff McClure says they’re taking the idea and running with it.

“Venturing a new adventure of possibly a musical for increased involvement due to the fact that of numbers were waning in our choral program,” McClure said.

School leaders are trying something new to entice more performers to get involved, this time, a musical.

One former student says show choir really brings everyone together, working towards one goal.

“A lot of different groups coming together as one and I feel like that’s what high schoolers need in today’s world,” Austin Burklund, a former student said.

A proposal was created last spring by the school’s former vocal music instructor, but they left before a plan was finalized.

The new instructor, Christopher Lerch reintroduced the idea, offering a written proposal.

“The proposal would be for three performances over a weekend so that would be great to have something,” McClure said.

It would take place in the spring and Lerch is excited to work on something he says parents and students are happy about.

“I’ve seen and heard from a lot of students and parents and staff too, there’s a lot of passion and desire for something like this,” Christopher Lerch, the school’s vocal music teacher said.

Which means one thing.

“We are going to present a musical in the spring, yes and we will likely no longer offer show choir,” McClure said.

McClure says he hopes the change will build on the strengths of the new choral director and provide an opportunity for students to get involved in something they might not have before.