New partnership to fast track testing in some schools

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A partnership between a hospital and Piatt County schools is helping speed up COVID-19 testing. That means students, faculty and staff will spend less time in quarantine.

“It’s gonna be great for all the schools in Piatt County, plus Argenta,” said Monticello Schools Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. The way things are now – someone could be out of school for days waiting for test results.

“They can stay out for 10 days; or they can go get a COVID-19 test; or they can get a doctor’s note that says it’s an alternative diagnosis,” said Zimmerman. Most of them choose to test. Problem is – it’s not always a quick process.

“It’s between five hours and five days. I mean, we’ve got one teacher that’s been out all week. They got a test on Monday, and they’ve been out all week. They just have a symptom,” explained Zimmerman. That’s where an agreement with the hospital comes in.

“They will implement a COVID-19 testing form for Kirby Medical Center, so that’s kindof the ticket that people will need in order to be tested,” said Kirby Medical Center Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Moss. People can get tested at one of Kirby’s locations: Monticello, Atwood or Cerro Gordo, and they’ll need that form in order to go. They’ll get their results in about 24 hours.

“Our goal is to keep teachers teaching in the schools, keeps the children in school, if possible. This was a way that we could help by providing a quick turn-around,” said Moss.

Kirby plans to roll out this method starting on October 12.

If you plan to go to Monticello, you’ll need to call the lab’s phone number on the form you get from the school and set up a time with them. They’re available between 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At Cerro Gordo and Atwood, the testing site is only open from 2 – 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. You don’t need to schedule an appointment with them.

Tests will not cost anything for students, faculty, and staff. Moss says tests are being paid for by the Kirby Foundation. They’re costing them $35 each.