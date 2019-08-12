New officers expected

DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA)—New additions to the Danville Police Department could be coming soon. It was the goal of Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. To bring the force back up the full staff.

They need 6 more officers to have a full team of 63 and will be pulling the new hires from a list of people who have already been approved for potential hire. Having the department fully staffed would mean the possibility of bringing back the P.O.P unit. That’s Problem-Oriented Policing.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. Says the unit would focus on violent crimes and gang crimes. They hope to have the B.O.P unit back up by summer next year.

In a special meeting of the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners on Tuesday, they will be appointing the new officers.

