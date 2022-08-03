CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new candidate has thrown her hat in the ring for Danville mayor.

Jackie Vinson is currently the Executive Director of the Vermilion County Housing Authority, and she thinks her experience in that role makes her an ideal candidate. As a Danville native, she said she wants to make sure decisions being made include the people they affect.

“How can we help support the people that may have an idea? How can we work with our residents and take care of our neighborhoods and invest in our neighborhoods and invest in our people that live here?” Vinson asked. “And I think that’s something that’s true to my core and that I will carry into the office in the city.”

She’ll be going up against Rickey Williams, Jr., who has been mayor since 2018.