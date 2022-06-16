URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A new restaurant just opened in Urbana for the owners, it has been a long time coming.

The restaurant is called “I Heart Mac & Cheese” and it opened on Wednesday at 202 East University Avenue. Co-owner Tyler Rohrer said the restaurant should’ve opened years ago, but due to COVID-19 and shipping delays, they had to push back their starting date.

“It made getting everything harder and then financing much harder,” Rohrer said. “It took time for us to work through, but we’re finally here, so I’m not mad.”

Rohrer said he and his staff are very excited to finally be open and create a few jobs for people in the area.