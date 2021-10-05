New locations to get COVID-19 Pfizer booster

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is hosting community-based COVID-19 Pfizer booster vaccination clinics throughout October.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the Delta variant’s dominance as the circulating strain and cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease or the complications from severe disease. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.

People who want to get a booster shot need to wait at least 6 months after they have the second Pfizer dose. Pfizer booster vaccinations are available to all eligible individuals at the following locations:

iHotel and Conference Center – 111 St. Mary’s Road

Walk-in; no appointment needed

October 5 – 7, 12 – 13, 19 – 21, 26 – 27

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Kohl’s Plaza – 1901 N. Market Street

Booster appointments can be scheduled through MyCarle and at carle.org/covid-19

October 5 – 7, 12 – 14, 19 – 21

10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Pharmacies:

Visit www.vaccinefinder.org for available appointments at local pharmacies.

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found here.