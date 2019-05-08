New leaders sworn in; police chief not included
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) -- Several new leaders are being sworn in Tuesday night, but one prominent position was left off the agenda: the re-appointment of Police Chief Jeff Fuesting.
Last month, 25 of 26 patrol officers and telecommunicators passed a "no confidence" vote against him. They claimed contract problems and a hostile workplace. Officers say the vote shows relations between the chief and his staff have reached a breaking point.
Fuesting disputes the accusations and claims the votes are more about politics than performance. Digital Billboard encourages people to attend the meeting to support the chief.
