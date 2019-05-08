Local News

New leaders sworn in; police chief not included

Posted: May 07, 2019 05:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 08:35 PM CDT

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) -- Several new leaders are being sworn in Tuesday night, but one prominent position was left off the agenda: the re-appointment of Police Chief Jeff Fuesting.

Last month, 25 of 26 patrol officers and telecommunicators passed a "no confidence" vote against him. They claimed contract problems and a hostile workplace. Officers say the vote shows relations between the chief and his staff have reached a breaking point.

Fuesting disputes the accusations and claims the votes are more about politics than performance. Digital Billboard encourages people to attend the meeting to support the chief.

