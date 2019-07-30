New law to benefit adult sex crime victims

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new law could open up opportunities for adult victims of sex crimes. Governor Pritzker signed the law on Friday. It allows the statute of limitations to be removed for some sex crimes.

It would only apply to cases where the statute of limitations has yet to expire, meaning it would allow an extension on those cases. If the case is already past 10 years old, it won’t apply.

This possibility is already affecting cases in Champaign County. Today a man was in court for criminal sexual abuse charges. Family members say there are at least six victims involved, but only one of those victim’s cases falls within the statute. Family members say they want to bring more charges against this man.

The case was extended to give family more time to look into how this new law will affect them. Local attorneys say it is difficult to prosecute cases that are older than 10 years, but it’s worth a shot.

“It eliminates that feeling of frustration that the public has of ‘How come we can’t get this guy?’ And there are advances in DNA that have made it…’Oh maybe now you can figure out who committed that sex crime in 1975,'” said attorney Tom Bruno.

If this family is not able to bring more charges against this man, he will get a plea deal and probation. Family members say this not a fair punishment for what he did.

This only applies to criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse. These same changes happened for child sexual abuse cases in 2017.

The new law will take effect in January 2020.