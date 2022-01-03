New Illinois State Fair Manager appointed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello II announced the hiring of Rebecca Clark as the next manager of the Illinois State Fair on Monday.

Clark has formerly served as the Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA). She currently serves as the PIO for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA).

While at IDOA, Clark worked hand in hand with state fair staff, promoting and marketing the fair and coordinating all press coverage.

“Rebecca’s leadership at IEMA has helped guide our state through this pandemic, and I’m glad she will continue to serve our state as the next manager of the State Fair,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Her dedication to keeping Illinois families safe and healthy will be such an asset to bring together residents and visitors each summer, to explore the joys that Illinois has to offer. I look forward to our continued work as we celebrate Illinois’ proud agricultural tradition – the force that drives our state forward.”

Clark assumed her new role on January 1.

“I’m very appreciative of Governor Pritzker and Director Costello for this opportunity,” said Rebecca Clark. “The fairgrounds have always been a special place for me. I grew up coming to the Illinois State Fair and now create memories with my own children on the fairgrounds. This opportunity brings my fair-going experience full circle. I can’t wait to welcome Illinoisans to the fairgrounds, whether for the Illinois State Fair or one of the many events that call the fairgrounds home year-round.”