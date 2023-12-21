SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting in the new year, Illinois hunters and fishers can have longer licenses from the state.

Thanks to a new law going into effect in 2024, residents can choose to obtain three-year hunting, fishing, sportsmen and trapping licenses instead of an annual one for three times the cost of an annual one. The law was sponsored in the Senate by State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex), who said the longer licenses will save residents some hassle by not needing a yearly renewal.

“There are many people who participate in these activities in our state, but it’s common that some forget to renew their licenses every year,” Joyce said. “By changing the expiration date on licenses from one year to three, it allows people to enjoy these activities without having to question if they renewed their license for the year.”

The bill passed unanimously. The Illinois Trappers Association, the Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources and the Illinois State Rifle Association showed support for the bill.

You can purchase hunting and fishing licenses online on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ website.