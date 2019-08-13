New home storm shelter debuts

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Life Lift Systems is developing storm shelters that will blend right into a home, and now they are focusing on selling them in Central Illinois.

They have developed a shelter right underneath your own bed. One of Life Lift’s founders was in Paxton Tuesday highlighting how it all works. The shelter starts small and is able to be grown in case of an emergency. The version shown off in the lobby of Paxton Hardware can fit five people. In case of power outages, there is included back-up power.

With the recent storms, Paxton Hardware says it felt like perfect timing having the founder out to visit. Store owner Scott Allen says deciding to promote the shelter for customers is personal.

“I also had a lot of friends who were affected over in Washington,” says Allen. “All these different places that have been hit in the Midwest, even in our little tornado alley here, I think it would be fantastic if we could help people to be safe.”

The storm shelter was certified by the Texas Tech Wind Institute for being able to withstand EF5 tornadoes. Two-by-fours and a falling car were not able to break through. Allen hopes he does not have to sell one at his store that gets used, but he’s happy to know they will be safe if they do.

Life Lift came to fruition after the inventors didn’t like any of the options on the current market. They even sell versions that include a safe and can be used in case of home burglaries.