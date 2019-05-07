New home for CCHS GIANT Garage Sale

Champaign County Humane Society

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The 35th annual Champaign County Humane Society GIANT Garage Sale has a new venue and new start time.

It's the second largest fundraiser for the CCHS netting more than $67,000 last year. All proceeds support the CCHS.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the event. Last year, 139 volunteers worked 5,184 hours during the two weeks of the sale.

Former Rogards, 214 S. Walnut Street, Champaign

Donation Drop Off

Thursday, May 16, noon - 6 pm

Friday, May 17, noon - 6 pm

Saturday, May 18, 9 am - 3 pm

Sale Dates

Friday, May 24, 6 - 9 pm: $5 entrance fee

Saturday, May 25, 8 am - 6 pm: $3 entrance fee; waived if still wearing band from Friday

Sunday, May 26, 9 am - noon: $3 Bag Sale; 12:30 - 2 pm Giveaway; $1 entrance fee