New home for CCHS GIANT Garage Sale
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The 35th annual Champaign County Humane Society GIANT Garage Sale has a new venue and new start time.
It's the second largest fundraiser for the CCHS netting more than $67,000 last year. All proceeds support the CCHS.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the event. Last year, 139 volunteers worked 5,184 hours during the two weeks of the sale.
Champaign County Humane Society GIANT Garage Sale
Former Rogards, 214 S. Walnut Street, Champaign
Donation Drop Off
Thursday, May 16, noon - 6 pm
Friday, May 17, noon - 6 pm
Saturday, May 18, 9 am - 3 pm
Sale Dates
Friday, May 24, 6 - 9 pm: $5 entrance fee
Saturday, May 25, 8 am - 6 pm: $3 entrance fee; waived if still wearing band from Friday
Sunday, May 26, 9 am - noon: $3 Bag Sale; 12:30 - 2 pm Giveaway; $1 entrance fee
