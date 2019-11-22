New gym honors community staple

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The school board is honoring long time fan and volunteer Art Sievers by naming the new varsity gym after him.

Sievers has given his time to hundreds of Monticello sporting events. That includes being a track public address announcer and the statistician for basketball games. He says he did not see this coming.

“I’m very honored and touched that they thought that much of me to do that,” says Sievers. “It’s certainly something I didn’t seek, but I’m very appreciative of what they chose to do. And hope to get it done and get into it.”

The new gym will include a high end scoreboard that will make better use of the stats Sievers keeps during the game. The first event at the Sievers Center will be August 25, 2020.