New grant program to help small businesses

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The state is helping out thousands of small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Governor Pritzker announced the $46 million Business Interuption Grant program. He did it at Wood N’ Hog in Urbana. It is one of dozens of C-U businesses getting money. In total, Champaign-Urbana will get around $800,000. Pritzker says the priority for these grants were businesses that missed out on the federal round of funding.

“The federal PPP program seems to have overlooked too many entrepreneurs and small shops,” says Pritzker. “It was important to me and to the general assembly to ensure that small businesses get the help that they need.”

“We’ll pay payroll. We’ll try to rebrand and advertise,” says Wood N’ Hog co-owner Michael McDonald. “We hope that the grant we recieve from the government today will just give us an opprotunity to remain relevant.”

2,600 businesses in 400 cities around the state are going to benefit. Pritzker says half of them will be minority-owned businesses. Some of the other C-U businesses included are Joe’s Brewery, Raw Fitness, Oishi Hibachi Steakhouse, and Amara Yoga.