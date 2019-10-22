New grant for village recreation

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Some much needed improvements are coming to a recreational building in Rantoul.

A state grant will pay the village $750,000 to expand and improve the Forum Fitness Center.

“It was an old military building, so we’re going to be able to install windows and doors and things to really bring it up to today’s standards,” says Recreation Director Luke Humphrey.

The initial application was filed back in 2014. After a long wait, the grants were officially announced Tuesday. In total, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources awarded over $10 million to parks departments around the state.

Rantoul is planning a 3,000 square foot expansion on top of the quality of life improvements. The announcement comes just a few weeks after a $20 million sports complex was approved by the village. Humphrey says all of their developments are exciting people living there.

“It should. Quality of life is one of those things people are looking for,” says Humphrey. “And the Village of Rantoul, it’s good to know that we’re known for that. We have a lot of great things going on in town and we’re looking to continue that into the future.”

A local wrestling group, youth, and adult programs are going to be held in the new space. There is no timeline to for work on the project, but they say they are ready to start as soon as the funds are available.

Villa Grove also received a grant from the state Tuesday. They got over two million dollars. The village will use it to build a new community center with a basketball court and room for other recreational activities.